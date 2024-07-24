Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,038 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 353,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verra Mobility news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Stock Up 0.1 %

VRRM opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.87% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

