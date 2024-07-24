Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,688 AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANAB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 3.5 %

ANAB opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.27.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

