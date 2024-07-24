Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 395 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

