Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

