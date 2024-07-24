Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Azora Capital LP grew its position in WisdomTree by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the third quarter worth approximately $103,908,000. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 516,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after buying an additional 294,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 141,354 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.7 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on WisdomTree from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

