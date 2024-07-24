Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 13,082 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 145,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,533 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,864,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $105,233.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,877,841 shares in the company, valued at $376,482,021.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $607,724.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,098. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of USNA opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $873.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

