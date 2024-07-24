Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 14,493 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,493 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 208,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 767.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 245,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VBTX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.60. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

