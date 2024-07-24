Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Telefónica by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 128,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.68. Telefónica, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Telefónica had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently -143.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research cut Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

