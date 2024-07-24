Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $72.84 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.62.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

