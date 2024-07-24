Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,249,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 138.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

