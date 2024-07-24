Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,376 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Infinera by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after acquiring an additional 314,856 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.73 million. Research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.65 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

About Infinera

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

