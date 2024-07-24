Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 96,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 46,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.