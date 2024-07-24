Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Avid Wealth Partners LLC

Avid Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.