Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Alphabet by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 49,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $181.79 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

