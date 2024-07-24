Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.79. 8,997,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,658,596. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

