Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.36. The stock had a trading volume of 19,511,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,733,162. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

