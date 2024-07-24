Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALMS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.
Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.
