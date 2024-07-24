Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALMS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Alumis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alumis

Alumis Stock Performance

About Alumis

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Alumis has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alumis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.