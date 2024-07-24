Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.5% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

