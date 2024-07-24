Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Southern Capital Advisors LLC

Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.3% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,957,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 21,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.