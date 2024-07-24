Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.5% of CV Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $186.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

