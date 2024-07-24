Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $3.11 on Tuesday, hitting $183.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,418,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,351,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.