Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 2,042.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ambarella worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Ambarella stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 44,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,430. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

