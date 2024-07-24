American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM) versus Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Critical Review

American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Lithium Minerals and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sigma Lithium has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 144.41%. Given Sigma Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than American Lithium Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares American Lithium Minerals and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A -8.62% -3.68%

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium Minerals has a beta of -1.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Lithium Minerals and Sigma Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium $134.24 million 9.95 -$28.33 million ($0.13) -92.85

American Lithium Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Lithium.

Summary

Sigma Lithium beats American Lithium Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property. It also holds interest in Silver Peak Lithium, a claystone lithium prospect comprising 24 lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County; and West End Lithium property that comprises 24 lode mining claims located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada..

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

