American Water Works (AWK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Water Works stock opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.85. American Water Works has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

