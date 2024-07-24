Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,729 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after buying an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,015,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,620,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,786,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $9.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.65. The stock had a trading volume of 303,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $432.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.06.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

