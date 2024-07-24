Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $160,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of AMRX opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.74.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

