Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.7 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.43-0.45 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,611,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,532. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.