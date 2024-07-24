Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avidbank Holdings’ Q3 2024 Earnings (OTC:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Avidbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avidbank’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Avidbank in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Avidbank Stock Performance

OTC AVBH opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.69.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

