Analysts Offer Predictions for Banner Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $61.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,301,000 after buying an additional 40,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Banner by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,143 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 717,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.