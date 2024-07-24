AnaptysBio, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.85) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($10.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.85) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.10). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 499.0% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 224,548 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,570,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

