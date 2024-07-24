Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of AVXL opened at $6.58 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $556.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $67,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 66.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

