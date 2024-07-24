Andrew Carnie Sells 45,561 Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $255,597.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $129,876.93.

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

SHCO stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Soho House & Co Inc. last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

