Antero Midstream (AM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

