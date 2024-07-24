Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

