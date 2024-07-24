Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Ardmore Shipping worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $376,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 696,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 134,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASC opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

