Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider R. Kipp Deveer Sells 41,676 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $150.79 on Wednesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,207,381,000 after acquiring an additional 206,996 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $264,729,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $205,499,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.