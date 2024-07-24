Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Up 3.1%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 56,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Arizona Metals from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

