ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,809 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 69,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

