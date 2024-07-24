Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,074. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

