Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Director Yong-Jun Huh Buys 2,083,332 Shares

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) Director Yong-Jun Huh purchased 2,083,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artiva Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.