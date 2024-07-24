Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Major Shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio Buys 416,666 Shares

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 416,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ARTV stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

