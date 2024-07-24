Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Position Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 612,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Shares of AZPN opened at $189.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.91 and its 200-day moving average is $200.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.26 and a fifty-two week high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

