Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $8.89. Astrotech shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 31,655 shares traded.
Astrotech Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
About Astrotech
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
