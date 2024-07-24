Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.65

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.65 and traded as high as $8.89. Astrotech shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 31,655 shares traded.

Astrotech Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 550.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

About Astrotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Free Report ) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

