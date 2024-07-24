ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Stock Price Up 4.8%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.13. 8,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 4,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.41.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.50) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

