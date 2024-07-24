Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $779.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.