Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Trading Down 2.1%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 4,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 322,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Avalo Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($4.80). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -28.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Avalo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

