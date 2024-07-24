Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Avangrid stock remained flat at $35.51 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 345,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

