Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $278,000 Investment in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 322,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 533.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 286,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CNX Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,757,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 267,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

CNX Resources Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CNX opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.38. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

