Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Stephens

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTC:AVBH traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,315. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

