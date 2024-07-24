Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Stephens

Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
