Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Stephens

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Avidbank
Avidbank Stock Performance
About Avidbank
Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avidbank
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Food Processing Company Stock Gets Fried by Recall: Time to Buy
- Stock Average Calculator
- Entertainment Stock Offers A Rare and Tempting Entry Opportunity
- About the Markup Calculator
- Will China’s Interest Rate Cuts Ignite a Rally for This Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.