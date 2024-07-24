Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Stephens

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 4,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,601. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Avidbank has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

